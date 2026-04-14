/IPL 2026: SRH get major boost with Pat Cummins expected to join on April 17

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins is expected to return to India around Apr 17 to rejoin his squad, provided he clears a fitness assessment in Australia. The Australian captain is scheduled to undergo the test on Wednesday and a positive result could see him back in action for SRH soon after.

Cummins has been managing a back issue since July last year, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2026 and apart from a single Ashes Test in December, he has mainly been sidelined, raising concerns for both his national side and his IPL franchise due to his importance as a strike bowler and leader.

According to media reports, Cummins is likely to clear a fitness test and receive clearance from Cricket Australia. If all goes as planned, he could arrive in Hyderabad just ahead of SRH’s home fixture on Apr 18.

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“Cummins, the captain of Australia, will undergo a fitness test on Wednesday back home, and if he clears it—there is an element of optimism in the franchise—there is a chance he could start playing for them. Cummins is expected to be back in Hyderabad on April 17. SRH play their next match on Friday (April 18) at home,” the report said.

The 32-year-old had initially linked up with the squad on Mar 27 before their opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but returned to Australia on Apr 4 following the match against Kolkata Knight Riders for further scans.

Before the start of the season, Cummins had indicated that he was targeting a return in the latter half of the tournament.

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“I’m back bowling. I’m bowling basically every third day at the moment. We’ve mapped out a plan to get me right by the middle of the tournament. So hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, I’ll play the back half, plus the final,” Cummins was quoted as saying.