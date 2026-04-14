/Blessing Muzarabani banned by PCB after choosing IPL over Pakistan league

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani has been handed a two-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after signing with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League last month. The 29-year-old had earlier been contracted to Islamabad United but withdrew to take up the IPL opportunity.

In an official statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Muzarabani will be banned from participating in the next two PSL seasons with immediate effect.

“Following a thorough disciplinary review, the PCB has announced that Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani is declared ineligible to participate in the next two editions of the PSL, effective immediately," the PCB said in a statement.

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The Pakistan Cricket Board stated that by taking part in a “conflicting engagement,” the 29-year-old had violated professional standards.

“Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game," the PSL said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements. The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach," it added.

Muzarabani is not alone in stepping away from PSL commitments in favor of the IPL. Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka recently left Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals.

Similarly, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch received a one-year PSL ban last year after opting to play for Mumbai Indians despite being signed by Peshawar Zalmi.