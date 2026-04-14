/IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s net session sparks comeback hopes; will he feature against KKR?

Veteran CSK batter MS Dhoni has resumed net training, sparking his comeback rumours just ahead of his team’s home IPL 2026 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday (Apr 14). CSK returned to winning ways in the previous clash against Delhi Capitals and hopes to continue maintaining it. While Dewald Brevis returned to the playing XI after missing the first three games due to a side strain, CSK sweat on MS Dhoni’s fitness as they aim to climb up the points table. However, the big question is whether he would play the marquee clash against KKR?

MS Dhoni had a brief batting session late on Monday at the MA Chidambaram but remains highly unlikely for Tuesday’s home tie, per ESPNcricinfo.



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Dhoni suffered a calf strain ahead of the season and missed all four matches since. MS is said to be working towards attaining full fitness. Meanwhile, per CSK’s earlier statement, Dhoni was to miss the first two weeks for rehab, but was later ruled out until at least the end of April.



During the training session, Dhoni only faced throwdowns, mainly from batting coach and ex-CSK teammate Michael Hussey. He neither batted at full intensity nor kept wickets during keeping drills.



Team head coach Stephen Fleming also commented on his fitness earlier ahead of the Punjab Kings game, saying, "It is just a game without him. He is still heavily involved in the side, and his influence remains very strong.”

CSK in IPL 2026

Chennai has played four matches thus far, winning one and losing three. Under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership, CSK has posted two 200-plus totals, including one against DC, in which Sanju Samson smashed his maiden hundred for the franchise.

