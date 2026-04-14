/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to become youngest Indian debutant on Ireland tour – Report

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is amongst those shortlisted for the away T20I tour of Ireland in June 2026. Following his IPL heroics for the Rajasthan Royals, for whom he slammed a record 35-ball hundred last season, clubbed along with several match-winning knocks thus far in IPL 2026, the swashbuckling teenager could become the youngest to play for India. Already touted to break cricket records at this tender age, the BCCI selectors could fast-track his India debut as early as this year.

“He is in contention for the Ireland tour, and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players,” a source close to the information confirmed this development, as quoted by The Indian Express.



After IPL 2026, India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test in Mullanpur, before flying to the UK for the white-ball series. While India will face England for five T20Is and three ODIs starting July 1, the shadow tour of Ireland consists of just two T20Is (June 26 and 28) in Belfast.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

The left-handed opener has made headlines since his IPL debut last year, breaking records in and beyond the tournament. Having represented India-A and India’s U-19 teams in the meantime, including winning the U19 ODI World Cup recently, Vaibhav has shown his class and appetite for runs, impressing the selectors. While discussions around his selection continue to happen on the sidelines, those in charge have reportedly made up their minds about bringing him on the international stage.



Even thus far this season, Vaibhav smashed a 17-ball 52 against the Chennai Super Kings and a 14-ball 39 against the Mumbai Indians, during which he smashed ace quick Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six. However, his best came against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when he registered a brilliant 78 off just 26 balls, helping his team win the crucial match.

Meanwhile, in his latest outing against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Vaibhav departed on a first-ball duck, a rarity in his brief career.

The publication reports that the selectors are keen to have him on board for India’s two away tours against Ireland and Zimbabwe later this year.



The rookie opener, however, also drew a vote of confidence from one of BCCI’s top functionaries.

