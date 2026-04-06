IPL 2026 | 'Skipper was smoking it...,' RCB's Tim David shares mindset behind his mayhem vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dismantled five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026 on Sunday (Apr 5) in Bengaluru. The defending champions RCB mounted a huge total of 250/3 in 20 overs, thanks to late burst of Tim David who hit 70 not out in just 25 balls. His innings would have ended at 28 off just 14 balls when he was bowled by Anshul Kamboj but it was a no-ball. He then went on to smash five sixes and a four in next 11 balls faced, hitting a fifty in just 21 balls. The fifty was David's second in the IPL with the first one coming last season, also for RCB.

David explains his batting mayhem vs CSK

The Aussie batter won the Player of the Match (POTM) for his performance and was asked about it at the presentation, to which he said: "Very pleased - does not always happen that way. The skipper (Rajat Patidar) was smoking it, and I just took some balls off him - it was super fun. I do not change my game much, but I have confidence from all the prep I do."

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David also shared that "going in to bat with Jitesh and Shepherd behind me really gives me confidence. Lot of prep we do here."

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