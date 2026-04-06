/IPL 2026 | LSG's Shami reveals why he plays all domestic matches despite being overlooked for India

India's out-of-favour fast bowler Mohammed Shami gave a Player of the Match (POTM) performance as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for first win of the season in IPL 2026 on Sunday (Apr 5) in Hyderabad. Shami returned with the figures with 9/2 in four overs, dismissing SRH's ultra-aggressive openers Travis Head ad Abhishek Sharma. With the performance, Shami reminded everyone once again of his prowess and that his experience is unmatched. The pacer also revealed that playing all the domestic games helped him in keeping the rhythm to perform.

Shami shares why he played all domestic matches

"If you want to play, it's important to be in touch with the game. If you're fit only then can you work on your skills. That's why I kept in touch with the game and played all the domestic games. Without skill or experience, nothing happens. But you have to adapt," said Shami at the presentation after his POTM performance.

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Shami skillfully used slower balls to dismiss both the SRH openers, showing his skills and experience. Speaking on the same, he said: "I was here last year and used a lot of slower ones. Opponents use it a lot, I thought why not us too."

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