/IPL 2026 | LSG's Shami reveals why he plays all domestic matches despite being overlooked for India

India's out-of-favour fast bowler Mohammed Shami gave a Player of the Match (POTM) performance as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for first win of the season in IPL 2026 on Sunday (Apr 5) in Hyderabad. Shami returned with the figures with 9/2 in four overs, dismissing SRH's ultra-aggressive openers Travis Head ad Abhishek Sharma. With the performance, Shami reminded everyone once again of his prowess and that his experience is unmatched. The pacer also revealed that playing all the domestic games helped him in keeping the rhythm to perform.
Shami shares why he played all domestic matches
"If you want to play, it's important to be in touch with the game. If you're fit only then can you work on your skills. That's why I kept in touch with the game and played all the domestic games. Without skill or experience, nothing happens. But you have to adapt," said Shami at the presentation after his POTM performance.
Shami skillfully used slower balls to dismiss both the SRH openers, showing his skills and experience. Speaking on the same, he said: "I was here last year and used a lot of slower ones. Opponents use it a lot, I thought why not us too."
Why Shami doesn't play for India
The Indian pacer was the star performer for the team in 2023 ODI World Cup but has not been able to find his place back in the team ever since. Post ODI World Cup, Shami underwent a surgery and returned to domestic cricket. He was was also part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy winning campaign but was not selected for Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia which preceded or India tour of England which followed. The selectors have cited his fitness as the reason for his exclusion on the couple of occasions but if the pacer continues to perform like he did on Sunday, he'll be hard to ignore for the place in the Indian team.