/IPL 2026: Sanju Samson joins Rohit, Kohli in elite list; becomes fourth Indian to achieve THIS record

Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson etched his name in the T20 record books during an IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (Apr 11), becoming the fourth Indian batter to reach 400 sixes in T20 cricket and joining an elite group featuring Rohit Sharma (554), Virat Kohli (440) and Suryakumar Yadav (421). In another landmark achievement, Samson became the first cricketer to score IPL centuries for three different franchises. This was his maiden hundred for CSK, adding to his previous centuries for Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

During the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Samson delivered a standout unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, including 15 fours and four sixes, powering CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs.

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Reflecting on his performance after the match, Samson said the milestone held special significance for him and credited the faith shown by the franchise, saying it motivated him to take responsibility and deliver.

"It really means a lot, I think. To be very honest. I think the trust they showed in me, I think having that trade, I think it was a very responsible kind of a feeling that I need to put on a show. I need to stand up and say, "Okay, we are still in the tournament. And luckily, everything came off very nicely, I think. As you rightly said, it is not easy to start off the tournament like this in a different franchise, but it never felt like it is a different franchise," said Samson.

He also shared that adjusting to a new team environment felt natural, describing it as “like coming to another home” and praised the calm, supportive atmosphere within the squad, even after three consecutive defeats.