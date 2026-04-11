/IPL 2026: Samson unleashes with bat as CSK get off the mark, DC suffer consecutive defeats

Sanju Samson finally unleashed with the bat as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) broke the duck on the points table to secure their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on Saturday (April 11). Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs to win their first match of the season. Samson was the star of the show as he scored an unbeaten 115 to help his side move up the table after three consecutive defeats.

CSK off the mark

India's T20 World Cup hero Samson hit an unbeaten 115 for his fourth IPL ton and first for Chennai to steer the team to 212/2 at their M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Samson, who survived a dropped catch on 52, delighted the crowd with 15 fours and four sixes in a brilliant 56-ball innings. England all-rounder Jamie Overton then took four wickets after Delhi made a bright start to their chase as Chennai bowled out their opponents for 189.

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Overton took the crucial wickets of Delhi top-scorer Tristan Stubbs for 60 and his South Africa international teammate David Miller. Samson, who was traded from the Rajasthan Royals to Chennai ahead of the campaign, made his first major contribution with the bat after failures in their previous three losses.

He came into the IPL with huge expectations after he starred with three half-centuries in the last three matches of India's T20 World Cup triumph on home soil in March. Samson scored 113 runs for the second wicket with Ayush Mhatre, who retired out on 59. Shivam Dube, who clubbed 20 off 10 balls, stitched together an unbeaten stand of 37 with Samson as the hosts finished their innings strongly.

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Pathum Nissanka made 41 for Delhi, but they soon fell behind the required run-rate after the wickets of the Sri Lanka opener and KL Rahul, for 18, in quick succession. Miller and fellow South African Stubbs attempted to pull things back for the visitors, but Overton had other ideas. He removed Sameer Rizvi for six and Miller, bowled for 17, and his wicket of Stubbs in the 19th over ended any hopes for Delhi.