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IPL 2026 updated points table: CSK secure maiden win; DC stay fourth

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 12, 2026, 09:16 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 09:16 IST
IPL 2026 updated points table: CSK secure maiden win; DC stay fourth

Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi congratulates Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube Photograph: (AFP)

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Here’s a look at the updated IPL 2026 points table after Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings finally got their maiden IPL 2026 win with a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Saturday (Apr 11), moving off the bottom of the table to ninth place. After four matches, CSK have one win and three losses, earning two points and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.532, which still reflects their difficult start despite this important victory. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, remain fourth despite the setback and have split their four games evenly, with two wins and two defeats, holding four points along with a NRR of +0.322.

Rajasthan Royals continue to dominate, winning all four matches to sit at the top with eight points and a league-best NRR of +2.055.

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Punjab Kings are second with seven points from four games, including three wins and one no result, backed by a strong NRR of +0.720.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are third, having won two of their three matches, collecting four points with an impressive NRR of +1.231.

Lucknow Super Giants occupy fifth place with four points from three matches (two wins, one loss), though their NRR of -0.359 keeps them just behind Delhi.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad are sixth with two points from four matches, managing one win and three losses, with an NRR of -0.024.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are seventh and eighth respectively, both on two points from three games. Gujarat have an NRR of -0.270, while Mumbai’s stands at -0.715.

At the bottom, Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to register a win, with just one point from four matches and an NRR of -1.315.

IPL 2026 points table after CSK vs DC match

RankTeamPWLNRPointsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals (RR)44008+2.055
2Punjab Kings (PBKS)43017+0.720
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)32104+1.231
4Delhi Capitals (DC)42204+0.322
5Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)32104-0.359
6Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)41302-0.024
7Gujarat Titans (GT)31202-0.270
8Mumbai Indians (MI)31202-0.715
9Chennai Super Kings (CSK)41302-1.532
10Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)40311-1.315

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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