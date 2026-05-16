/IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant penalised after LSG’s victory against CSK - Here’s why

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined INR 12 lakh for his team’s slow over-rate during their IPL 2026 fixture against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday (May 15). The fine was issued under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. Since it was LSG’s first offence of the season, the IPL Governing Council imposed a monetary penalty of INR 12 lakh on Pant.

In its official statement, the league stated that Pant was fined after LSG failed to complete their overs within the stipulated time during match no. 59 of IPL 2026 against CSK in Lucknow. The statement further clarified that the punishment was in line with the rules governing over-rate breaches and applied because it was the franchise’s first such offence this season.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakhs," the release stated.

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Despite the sanction, Pant had reason to celebrate as LSG registered a dominant seven-wicket win over CSK. Speaking after the match, the wicketkeeper-batter said victories like these boost the squad’s confidence.

“It feels good. Getting a win definitely feels good. The things we talk about, of having a lot to play for, regardless of how the season ends, we take a lot of pride," Pant said.

Pant also lauded young fast bowler Akash Singh for his disciplined performance, noting that the pacer’s commitment to sticking with the team’s plans had delivered positive results. He added that it was great to see the youngster’s hard work paying off.

“He has been working hard. Sometimes, it is harder to give everyone a game. He is one guy who sticks to the plan more often, and it definitely paid off. Really good to see," he added.

Discussing the batting order, Pant explained that the management opted to use overseas batters Josh Inglis and Nicholas Pooran at the top, with Pooran moving to number three. According to him, the strategy of playing four fast bowlers has suited the team well.

Pant concluded by praising the overall quality of the squad, saying the team’s biggest challenge could sometimes be overthinking rather than a lack of ability.