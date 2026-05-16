/IPL 2026: Can CSK still reach playoffs after loss to LSG?

Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback in their IPL 2026 playoff campaign after losing to Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets at the Ekana Stadium on Friday (May 15). Asked to bat first by LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, CSK posted a competitive total of 187/5. However, the hosts comfortably chased down the 188-run target in only 16.4 overs, thanks to blistering 90 off just 38 deliveries from Mitchell Marsh which guided Lucknow to victory.

At present, Chennai Super Kings have collected 12 points from 12 matches and sit sixth in the standings. Despite the setback, they remain in contention for a playoff berth and to stay in the race, CSK will likely need to win both of their remaining league matches by convincing margins, which would take them to 16 points at the end of the league stage.

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Historically, 16 points have often been sufficient to secure a playoff place in the IPL. Across the previous 18 editions, teams reaching that mark have generally managed to finish inside the top four.

This season, however, the competition remains tight, with as many as six teams still capable of ending the league phase on 16 or more points. The playoff equation could therefore shift significantly over the coming days.

CSK’s remaining fixtures

Chennai Super Kings will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (May 18). SRH are also firmly in the playoff hunt, having earned 14 points from 12 games so far.