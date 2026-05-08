/IPL 2026 Playoffs: Can Lucknow Super Giants still secure a top 4 spot?

Lucknow Super Giants kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-hit IPL 2026 clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday (May 7). Reduced to 19 overs per side due to multiple rain delays, LSG posted an imposing 209/3, thanks to a brilliant century from Mitchell Marsh, his second hundred in IPL history. Following the interruption, RCB were handed a revised target of 213. However, Prince Yadav turned the game in LSG’s favour with a superb three-wicket spell, including the early dismissal of Virat Kohli for a duck off just two deliveries.

Skipper Rajat Patidar responded with a brillliant half-century, while Tim David smashed a quickfire 40 from 17 balls, but RCB eventually finished at 203/6, falling nine runs short.

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The victory was only LSG’s third of the season, but it ensured they remain mathematically in contention for a playoff spot, although their road to qualification remains extremely difficult.

How LSG can still reach the IPL 2026 playoffs

LSG need to win each of their remaining four league matches to finish on 14 points. While that tally has previously been enough to secure a playoff berth, but the race this season is considerably tighter, with several teams packed closely together in the middle of the table.

A major concern for LSG is their poor net run rate of -0.934, which could prove costly in a packed standings battle. Even if they win all four games, they may require convincing margins of victory to improve their NRR significantly.

Their qualification hopes will also depend heavily on other results going their way, with rival mid-table sides needing to drop crucial points during the closing stages of the league phase.



In short, LSG’s playoff path is no longer entirely in their own hands, as they must maintain a perfect run while hoping for favourable outcomes elsewhere in the tournament.

LSG remaining fixtures