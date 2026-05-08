/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Check result

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine runs via DLS method in IPL 2026 match on Thursday (May 7) in Lucknow. Batting first, LSG scored 209/3 in 19 overs after rain reduced the overs. For Lucknow, Mitchell Marsh scored 56-ball 111 while Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant played cameos of 38 and 32, respectively. Chasing the revised target of 213, RCB gave it all but eventually fell short by nine runs, scoring 203/6 in 19 overs. This was LSG's third win in the season and first after six consecutive losses as they sit last on the points table with six points from three wins and seven losses in 10 matches. For RCB, it was fourth loss in 10 matches as they sit third on the table with 12 points from six wins.

RCB give it a go but fall short

Chasing 2013, RCB lost openers Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli in the first eight balls with just nine runs on the board. Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar then added 95 runs for the third wicket to bring RCB back in chase. Three quick wickets including Padikkal (34), Patidar (61) and Jitesh Sharma (1) in nine balls between overs 11 and 12 again left RCB hanging by a thread. Tim David (40 off 17), Krunal Pandya (28 off 16), and Romario Shepherd (23 off 15) tried their best but RCB could manage only 203/6 in 19 overs.

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