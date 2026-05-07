/Shocking ticket scandal behind moving IPL 2026 final from Bengaluru: BCCI Secretary

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained the real reason behind moving the IPL 2026 final from Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium in a last-minute move. The BCCI and IPL announced the playoff schedule for this season on Wednesday (May 6), with three venues hosting four matches. While Ahmedabad will now host the season finale, Dharamsala and New Chandigarh will host pending playoff games. A ticketing scandal at the Karnataka Cricket Association (KSCA), however, has led to Bengaluru losing its hosting right, Saikia revealed on Thursday (May 7).

Saikia said the KSCA had sought a large number of complimentary tickets beyond the allowed quota, which is just 15 per cent of the total stadium capacity.



"As per IPL protocol, we are required to provide only 15 per cent of the total seating capacity as complimentary tickets to the host association. This constitutes the standard protocol; all host state associations receive a 15 per cent allocation of their total capacity in the form of complimentary tickets," Saikia said in a chat with ANI.

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Saikia added that BCCI received reports from a reliable source that KSCA has been regularly seeking way more complimentary passes during the league games as well, and upon confronting the state board, the BCCI was left stunned by their reply.



“However, we received information from various sources indicating that during the hosting of IPL league matches, the Karnataka State Association was claiming a significantly higher number of complimentary tickets, far exceeding the stipulated 15 per cent,” Saikia said.



“Consequently, we sent them an email requesting precise details regarding this matter. We were shocked when we received a response via email from the Karnataka State Cricket Association on May 2nd; in that email, they stated that, over and above the 15 per cent complimentary ticket quota, they would require an additional, substantial allocation of tickets for their members, affiliated clubs, and various others,” Saikia said.

The most surprising fact!

The most surprising thing about KSCA’s reply was how they requested tickets for their local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council. Not only this, the KSCA admits seeking complimentary passes, as many as 700, for members of the Karnataka government, demanding close to 10,000 additional tickets.



“Most surprisingly, they also requested tickets for their local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council. And also to the government of Karnataka, 700 complimentary tickets. Thus, over and above the 15 per cent allocation, they were demanding approximately 10,000 additional tickets,” he added.

