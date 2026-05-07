/WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal caught vaping on flight; PBKS spinner under threat for potential punishment

A fresh controversy has sparked online debate after Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was caught vaping on a flight (while travelling with the squad) during a now-revised viral vlog, a clip of which has gone viral on social media. Just days after Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag faced action over a similar incident inside the team dressing room (during the away IPL 2026 game) against Punjab, Chahal has made headlines for the wrong reasons, potentially facing stern action from the BCCI. The Indian Cricket Board earlier warned teams and players of strict actions for breaching IPL’s protocols.

During the Punjab Kings' flight to Hyderabad for their recently concluded league game, which the visitors lost, PBKS seamer Arshdeep Singh uploaded a travel video on his YouTube channel featuring several of his team players.

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Known for posting humorous behind-the-scenes videos on the platform, it's leaked snippets have sent the internet into a frenzy.



In the vlog, Chahal was seated by the window with Shashank Singh. Although the originally uploaded video did include Chahal’s footage of vaping on the flight, it was missing in the revised version uploaded later. However, the fans were quick to take note of it and post a similar clip on social media, triggering widespread reactions across the internet, given India’s strict regulations on vaping and e-cigarettes.

Chahal Vaping Video -

Pattern of Behavioural Concerns?

It is not the first time that now-overlooked leading white-ball spinner Chahal made headlines for smoking. Earlier during the tournament, a clip of Chahal smoking inside a luxury car was all over social media. Although the video's authenticity remains questionable, its extensive coverage made it a talking point.



In that video, Chahal was on record taking a puff and then throwing the cigarette butt onto the road.



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Given that it is strictly prohibited to smoke on a flight, Chahal’s latest action would raise plenty of questions over aeroplanes' safety protocols and players’ public conduct, which has already put the IPL in a bad light. Barring Parag's vaping instance inside the team dressing room, the Rajasthan Royals’ team manager, Romi Bhinder, was also caught using a mobile phone while sitting inside the team dugout. The BCCI, however, punished both with respective fines, with Chahal unlikely to escape it.

