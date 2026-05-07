/'Shocked and saddened': Kohli, Yuvraj react to former India U-19 and Punjab player Amanpreet Gill's death

Amanpreet Singh Gill, former pacer for Punjab in domestic cricket (Ranji Trophy) and India U-19, has died aged 36 on Wednesday (May 6). His breathed his last in Chandigarh and the cause of his death has not yet been revealed. Gill had shared the dressing room with former India and U-19 captain Virat Kohli as well who expressed shock on the cricketer's demise. Gill was also part of Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) in inaugural season of 2008 but did not get to play a game.

Kohli, Yuvraj react to Gill's death

Reacting to the shocking news, former India skipper Kohli put up a social media post which read: "Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

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Former Punjab and India great Yuvraj Singh also shared his condolence in a post on X, and wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace."

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) also posted a message mourning the demise of Gill which read: "He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this difficult time."

Amanpreet Gill's cricket record