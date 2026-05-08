/IPL 2026 | 'Prince trumps King': Kohli gets clean bowled on ball of tournament - WATCH

The IPL 2026 match 50 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday (May 7) saw arguably the best ball of the season being bowled at Lucknow. Chasing the DLS revised target of 213 in 19 overs, defending champions RCB had already lost Jacob Bethell in the first over before LSG's Prince Yadav struck in the second over. Bowling his first over of the match, the Lucknow quick, who plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit, clean bowled India great and Delhi teammate Virat Kohli for a duck. With two down for nine runs in first eight balls of the chase, RCB could not recover properly and lost the game by nine runs.

Prince trumps King Kohli with ball of tournament

Kohli had played just ball so far in the innings when Price bowled a searing inswinger at good length. The ball went past Kohli's defence as he tried to meet the ball and hit the stumps. The off stump was uprooted and Kohli couldn't believe it. Prince was jubilant in celebration as leaped through the air and punched some as well. Have a look at what could be the ball of the tournament:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

LSG are going through a horrid tournament in IPL 2026 but they were on song against RCB on Thursday (May 7). Batting first, Mitchell Marsh took the charge and scored 111 off 56 balls. Marsh was ably supported by Nicholas Pooran (38) in the middle before Rishabh Pant played a 10-ball 32 runs unbeaten cameo to take the team past 200. LSG eventually finished at 209/4 in 19 overs in the rain-affected match.