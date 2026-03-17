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IPL 2026: Major setback for RCB and SRH as Aussie duo to miss early matches

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 17, 2026, 16:04 IST | Updated: Mar 17, 2026, 16:04 IST
IPL 2026: Major setback for RCB and SRH as Aussie duo to miss early matches

Australia's Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins Photograph: (AFP)

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Josh Hazlewood played a key role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru win their first IPL title last season, while Pat Cummins has guided Sunrisers Hyderabad as they set new standards in power-hitting in the league.

Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are set to miss the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League as they continue to recover from injuries, according to Code Sports. Hazlewood, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is struggling with hamstring and Achilles tendon issues. The 35-year-old is expected to miss at least the team’s first two matches, having not played competitive cricket for nearly five months since his last Sheffield Shield game for New South Wales.

RCB acquired Hazlewood for INR 12.5 crore in the 2025 auction and he made a strong impact last season, claiming 22 wickets in 12 matches to help the team secure their first IPL title.

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On the other hand, Cummins, who leads Sunrisers Hyderabad, is recovering from a back injury. He will miss their first match against RCB on Mar 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Since it’s not clear when he will return, Ishan Kishan or Abhishek Sharma could captain SRH in their earlier matches, as both have leadership experience in domestic cricket.

In the Indian Premier League, Cummins has featured in 72 matches and picked up 79 wickets. Across the last two seasons with SRH, he has picked up 34 wickets in 30 games.

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In Hazlewood’s absence, bowlers like Jacob Duffy or Nuwan Thushara may lead RCB’s pace attack. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Cummins could be replaced by Brydon Carse or Ehsan Malinga in the first few matches.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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