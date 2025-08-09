IPL 2026: How Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s arrival forced Sanju Samson to part ways with Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson's desire to leave Rajasthan Royals surprised most people, and former cricketer-turned-broadcaster Aakash Chopra is no different. The latest reports of Sanju seeking an exit from the franchise he earlier led to an IPL final (in 2022) have turned heads around, with almost everyone wondering what went wrong between the two. Although these are more than just speculations that Sanju has cleared his intentions to RR ahead of IPL 2026, Chopra feels the emergence of teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top has perhaps forced Sanju on his way out of Royals.

While Sanju, the captain, was destined to hog all the limelight (in IPL 2025), having missed a few games early on due to injury, with Riyan Parag leading the side in his absence, Vaibhav’s debut brought IPL back to the limelight. The 14-year-old broke the internet and countless records during his maiden season, which also saw him hit a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans in a home game in Jaipur. The cricket world was left stunned by Vaibhav’s talent and stroke-making.

Chopra, who called out games from the commentary box this past season, like he does every edition, shared his thoughts on what must have prompted Sanju to seek a new home elsewhere in the cash-rich league. Talking on the same on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "Why would Sanju Samson want to leave? It's interesting because when the last mega auction happened, they let Jos Buttler go, and I felt they let Jos Buttler go because Yashasvi had come and Sanju wanted to open, and Sanju and Rajasthan Royals were really, really thick.”



Was Suryavanshi’s rise the reason behind this? Chopra feels so.



"I felt there would have been a massive input from Sanju in the players they retained or released. However, now it seems it might not have been there. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has come, so two openers are already ready, and you also want to bat Dhruv Jurel up the order. So Sanju wishes to leave. If he is thinking like that, it's possible. These are conjectures. I don't know what's in his and Rajasthan's minds," he continued.

Where could Sanju land next season?

Although the reports of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sanju wanting to join hands ahead of the IPL 206 trade window have made headlines lately, Chopra feels the former IPL winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), could be an ideal destination for him.



"The first name that comes to my mind is not CSK. KKR should be the most desperate team. KKR don't have an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, and that just ties their hands behind their back. Secondly, what's wrong if you get a captain? I am not denying that Ajinkya Rahane has captained well and has scored runs as well,” Chopra opined.

