/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about CSK vs LSG match no 53 timing, squad, H2H & more

Chennai Super Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants in match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (May 10). CSK have played 10 matches so far, winning five and losing five and are currently sixth on the points table. LSG have also played 10 matches, with three wins and seven losses and sit at the bottom of the standings. Both teams will try to maintain their winning momentum with a win. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the CSK vs LSG clash in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have clashed six times in the Indian Premier League, with CSK winning two matches and LSG claiming victory in three encounters. One match ended without a result.

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What is the venue for the CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.53?

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be the venue for the CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.53.

When will the CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.53?

The CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.53 will start at 3:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 p.m. IST.

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Which channel will broadcast the CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.53?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.53 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.53?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.53 in India.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan