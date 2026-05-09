/Vinesh Phogat denied entry into comeback tournament as Wrestling Federation imposes ban

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has ruled Vinesh Phogat out of the National Open Ranking Tournament scheduled in Gonda from May 10 to 12, dealing a blow to what was expected to be her official return to wrestling after reversing her retirement decision following the Paris Olympics 2024. The federation issued a show-cause notice to Vinesh, citing allegations of indiscipline and violations linked to anti-doping regulations. As a result, she has been declared ineligible to participate in domestic competitions until 26 Jun, 2026.

According to the WFI, the action was taken because she did not comply with the mandatory six-month notice period required under UWW Anti-Doping rules for athletes coming out of retirement.

In the 15-page notice, the WFI accused the wrestler of bringing embarrassment to Indian wrestling and breaching provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW international rules and anti-doping guidelines.

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The federation sought her response on four major allegations, including her disqualification from the Paris Olympics after failing to meet the weight requirement, reported whereabouts failures related to anti-doping obligations and competing in two weight categories during the Mar 2024 selection trials conducted under the IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee.

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The notice also clarified that she would not be permitted to participate in the Gonda tournament, which had been projected as her comeback event.

"The Federation must satisfy itself that you have not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation that would render you ineligible to represent the Federation in any forthcoming competition," the notice stated.

Vinesh has been given 14 days to submit her reply to the federation.

Ongoing dispute between Vinesh and WFI

The latest development adds another chapter to the ongoing conflict between Vinesh and the WFI. The wrestler had earlier alleged that the federation was intentionally obstructing her return after she initially faced issues registering for the national ranking tournament.

Although her registration was eventually accepted on the final day, but tensions between the two sides continued.

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Her hopes of competing at the Asian Games also suffered a setback after she was excluded from the selection trials under newly introduced eligibility norms by the WFI.