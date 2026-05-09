/F1 agrees to engine changes for 2027 season amid drivers' concern

Formula 1 has agreed to tweak engines for the next season, pending final approval, after drivers, most importantly four-time champ Max Verstappen, were left dissatisfied with the new engines brought in for the ongoing 2026 season. The F1 needed all the teams to come together and reach an agreement quickly if they were to make changes for the next season, and it appears that drivers' concern have been taken seriously. F1 did make some rule changes after the first three races of the season and the new tweaks were implemented in Miami Grand Prix on May 3, but the defending champion Lando Norris had said that there was still a long way to go before F1 returns to older level.

What are the engine changes for 2027 F1 cars?

The main concern for the drivers was 50-50 spilt between internal combustion engine and electrical energy which left them wanting for more on straights and corner as they had to save the energy. The drivers were often found lifting and coasting on the straights which caused frustration and the speed differential also caused a accident earlier in the season as well.

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Under the new engine changes, which will be brought in 2027 season, the engines will see 60-40 split towards internal combustion and electrical energy which will reduces the alternate power source energy from 350 KW to 300 KW. The new changes are expected to let the drivers race flat-out instead of focusing on harvesting the electrical energy.

The new changes will also address drivers getting penalised to push the pedal on corners and then on the following straight instead of lifting and coasting.

F1 2026 drivers' standings