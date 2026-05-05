/F1 2026 | 'Penalised for pushing': Defending champ Norris wants batteries removed

The Miami Grand Prix on Sunday (May 3) includes some tweaks to the rules introduced by Formula 1 in 2026 season, mainly the 50-50 split between internal combustion engine and electrical energy for the cars. The drivers, while happy with the changes, are not completely satisfied and want the batteries to be removed completely. The latest concerns raised were led by defending champion Lando Norris of McLaren who finished second in Miami behind Mercedes' teen sensation Kimi Antonelli in a thrilling finish. The F1 is running out of time as they would have to take the decision about car changes for the next season in three weeks' time or the Canadian Grand Prix on on May 25.

Why Norris wants batteries to be removed from F1 cars?

Speaking after the Miami race, Norris said: "It’s a small step in the right direction (rule tweaks) but it’s not to the level that Formula One should still be at yet. If you go flat out everywhere and you try pushing like you were in previous years you still just get penalised for it. You still can’t be flat out everywhere. You should never get penalised for that kind of thing and you still do.

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"Honestly, I don’t really think you can fix that. You just have to get rid of the battery. So hopefully in a few years, that’s the case."

F1 drivers standings