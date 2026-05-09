/Can KKR still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? Here are possible scenarios

Kolkata Knight Riders have staged a remarkable comeback in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, reigniting their playoff ambitions after a nightmare start. The three-time champions went winless in their first six matches and looked headed for an early exit from the tournament, but under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR have turned things around dramatically, registering four straight victories to move up to seventh place on the points table.

Their latest win came against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, where KKR cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory. Chasing 143, the visitors wrapped up the contest in only 14.2 overs, showcasing the confidence and momentum they have gained over the past few games.

How KKR defeated DC

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KKR’s bowling unit once again laid the foundation for victory, as the spin combination of Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy kept the pressure on through the middle overs, helping restrict Delhi to 142/8. Their disciplined performance paved the way for opener Finn Allen, who smashed an unbeaten 47-ball century to complete the chase in dominant style.

Rahane, who had come under scrutiny earlier in the season due to KKR’s inconsistent form, is now being applauded for his composed leadership during a challenging phase. The veteran batter has successfully kept the squad motivated and focused despite their difficult mid-season position.

KKR qualification scenario

Despite the comeback, KKR still have little margin for error in the race for the playoffs. Historically, teams in 10-team IPL seasons have usually secured qualification with at least 16 points, often avoiding dependence on net run rate. If KKR win each of their remaining four league fixtures, they will end the season with 17 points, a tally that should be enough to confirm a place in the playoffs.

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