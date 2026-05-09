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Can KKR still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? Here are possible scenarios

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 09, 2026, 16:04 IST | Updated: May 09, 2026, 16:04 IST
Can KKR still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? Here are possible scenarios

Sunil Narine had another great day at work Photograph: (BCCI)

Story highlights

After suffering six losses in a row, Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back under Ajinkya Rahane with four consecutive wins, including a dominant eight-wicket triumph against Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders have staged a remarkable comeback in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, reigniting their playoff ambitions after a nightmare start. The three-time champions went winless in their first six matches and looked headed for an early exit from the tournament, but under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR have turned things around dramatically, registering four straight victories to move up to seventh place on the points table.

Their latest win came against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, where KKR cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory. Chasing 143, the visitors wrapped up the contest in only 14.2 overs, showcasing the confidence and momentum they have gained over the past few games.

How KKR defeated DC

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KKR’s bowling unit once again laid the foundation for victory, as the spin combination of Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy kept the pressure on through the middle overs, helping restrict Delhi to 142/8. Their disciplined performance paved the way for opener Finn Allen, who smashed an unbeaten 47-ball century to complete the chase in dominant style.

Rahane, who had come under scrutiny earlier in the season due to KKR’s inconsistent form, is now being applauded for his composed leadership during a challenging phase. The veteran batter has successfully kept the squad motivated and focused despite their difficult mid-season position.

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KKR qualification scenario

Despite the comeback, KKR still have little margin for error in the race for the playoffs. Historically, teams in 10-team IPL seasons have usually secured qualification with at least 16 points, often avoiding dependence on net run rate. If KKR win each of their remaining four league fixtures, they will end the season with 17 points, a tally that should be enough to confirm a place in the playoffs.

KKR’s next IPL match

KKR will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 13 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Another win would significantly boost their playoff push and add further intensity to the battle for the top-four positions.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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