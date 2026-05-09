/IPL 2026 | 'Preparation for next year': Skipper Axar Patel suggests season being over for DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel has conceded that the ongoing IPL 2026 season out of bounds to be saved. The statement comes after DC's fifth home loss and seventh overall in the season, leaving them eighth on the points able with just eight points from four wins in 11 matches. The latest loss, on Friday (May 8), came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which themselves are not having a season any better then DC. Nothing has clicked for the Capitals this season and Patel acknowledged that the players on the bench should be given a chance keeping next year in mind.

DC skipper Axar Patel concedes IPL 2026 is over

Speaking on the plans moving forward in the season and beyond, Axar said: "We'll go and figure out where we've made mistakes. There's next year too, we'll have to think of plans and preparation for next year, and accordingly, think of which players who are currently on the bench should be given chances," hinting at his thoughts suggesting IPL 2026 is a lost cause already. With three matches left to play for them in the season, DC could get to a maximum of 14 points which may prove not sufficient for them to make the playoffs.

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Speaking on the loss against KKR, Axar said: "We were short on runs. Spinners made a lot of mistakes, gave away too many step-hits. We lost five wickets in 2-3 overs with bat, lost momentum there. We had to take one-two overs to consolidate after a cluster of wickets."

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