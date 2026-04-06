/IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya set to return against Rajasthan Royals, confirms MI coach

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya is set to feature in the IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati, as confirmed by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Monday. The all-rounder had missed MI’s previous game against Delhi Capitals after being unwell in the lead-up to the game. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mhambrey clarified that Pandya is fit to return. He mentioned that Pandya has attended a couple of practice sessions and is doing well, adding that his absence earlier was purely due to health issues and not an injury.

“Hardik Pandya is available. He had a couple of nets session. He is fine. He was not injured, but was unwell. That’s the reason he was unavailable last game,” the bowling coach said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash.

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In his absence, Deepak Chahar stepped in and made an early impact by dismissing KL Rahul in the opening over, as the batter edged one down the leg side. Despite a strong start with the ball, Mumbai Indians were unable to defend a total of 163, as Delhi Capitals chased it down comfortably with six wickets in hand and 11 balls remaining.

Earlier in the season, Pandya contributed an unbeaten 18 runs in MI’s opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, along with bowling figures of one for 39.