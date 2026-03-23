/IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka snubs PSL to replace injured Sam Curran at Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have signed Sri Lanka’s star all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for Sam Curran in the Indian Premier League 2026 after an injury ruled the English all-rounder out of the tournament. Curran, who was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, was traded to RR along with Ravindra Jadeja as the five-time champions acquired Sanju Samson from the inaugural winners.

Speaking on this, team director and head coach Kumar Sangakkara said the team will miss Curran, as he brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, he added that Shanaka is a strong replacement, being a reliable finisher and a capable all-rounder who helps keep the team balanced.

“We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam’s calibre so close to the start of the season. Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side,” said Kumar Sangakkara, director of cricket and head coach at the franchise.

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With the signing, the 34-year-old becomes one of the players to leave the PSL and join the IPL this season, along with Blessing Muzarabani. A similar move happened last year when Corbin Bosch left Peshawar Zalmi to join Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, Shanaka played for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 as a replacement for Kane Williamson and scored 26 runs in three matches. He was again signed by Gujarat in 2025 as a replacement for Glenn Phillips but did not get a chance to play.

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Overall for Sri Lanka, Shanaka has played six Tests, 71 ODIs and 131 T20Is, scoring over 3,350 runs and taking 86 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals will start their 2026 season against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Mar 30.