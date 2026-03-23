/Former Indian captain MS Dhoni honours T20 World Cup winners Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube at CSK event

Former India captain MS Dhoni honoured T20 World Cup 2026 winners Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, along with Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre at a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pre-season fan event in Chepauk on Sunday. Dhoni presented special gifts to the players during the event, which also featured several CSK legends and celebrated India’s recent T20 World Cup win. The year 2026 began on a high for Indian cricket, as the team clinched their sixth Under-19 World Cup title by defeating England by 100 runs in the final at Harare. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a brilliant 175 off 80 balls, while captain Mhatre contributed 53. India posted a massive total of 411/9 in 50 overs and in reply, England were bowled out for 311 in 40.2 overs.

Earlier this month, India also won the T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. India scored 255/5, with Samson making 89 runs off 46 balls and Ishan Kishan scoring 54 off 25 balls.

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While chasing, New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah starring with 4/15 and Axar Patel chipping in with 3/27.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side finished at the bottom of the points table last season after a paltry start to their campaign. But, they have formed a strong side in the mini-auction and are hopeful for a record sixth title this year.

Raina, Hayden inducted into CSK's first-ever Hall of Fame

Meanwhile, CSK added Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden to its first-ever Hall of Fame during the ROAR 2026 event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This is the first time CSK has officially honoured its former great players.

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Raina played for CSK from 2008 to 2021 and helped the team win four IPL titles and he is also the highest run-scorer for CSK with 5,529 runs in 200 matches.

While, Hayden played for CSK from 2008 to 2010 and was part of the 2010 title-winning team. He also won the Orange Cap in 2009 after scoring 572 runs that season.

CSK will begin their 2026 season on Mar 30 against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. After finishing at the bottom last season, the team will aim to make a strong comeback and compete for another title.