/Verstappen finally wins but gets disqualified in Germany by no fault of his

Max Verstappen, four-time Formula 1 champion, is having a nightmare F1 2026 and the effect has been extended beyond the F1 tracks. Verstappen recently took some time off from F1 season and raced in a four-hour race at Nürburgring in Germany. He went on to win the race, but as luck would have it, the Dutch-Belgian driver was disqualified from the race the and had to let go the title. Th eonlky thing soothing for Verstappen was his car as opposed to the one he is driving in F1 which he has called 'worst of all time'.

Verstappen wins in Germany then gets disqualified

Verstappen, competing in GT3 class, was driving with his co-drivers, Frenchman Jules Gounon and Spaniard Daniel Juncadella in a Mercedes car run by Winward team. The F1 driver won the 24.358km race by two seconds and a minute before the officials disqualifed him.

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The reason for disqualification was Verstappen using seven set of tyres instead of the permissible limit of six sets - an error on part of the pit crew and team as a whole rather the driver.

Speaking to Motorsport.com after the race, Winward team principal Christian Hohenadel acknowledged the mistake and said: "The disqualification is tough to take. Unfortunately, we made an internal error that left the stewards with no choice but to exclude the winning car."

Verstappen's horror run in F1