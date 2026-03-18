/F1 2026 | Chinese Grand Prix : Aston Martin's Alonso reveals 'struggling to feel hands and feet'

Aston Martin's engine provider Honda will face the day of reckoning in the third race of ongoing F1 2026 season - Japaense Grand Prix at Suzuka circuit on Sunday (Mar 29). To be at home is often considerd an advantage but Honda's engine giving too many vibrations. The issue is so severe that both Aston Martin drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, have not been able to complete any of the two races - Australian Grand Prix in Week 1 (Mar 8) and Chinese Grand Prix in Week 2 (Mar 15). Alonso, a two-time world champ, describe vibrations so serious that 'he struggled to feel his hands in China.'

Aston Martin drivers plaugued by Honda engine vibrations

Alonso completed only 35 laps in China while his teammate Stroll only raced for 10. After the race, Alonso described the ordeal, "On ⁠lap 20 to 35 I was struggling a bit to feel my hands and my feet," he said as reported by the Guardian. "We were one lap behind, we were last, and there was probably no point to keep going."

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With the next race being less than 10 days away, Lance Stroll was dismissive of any improvement barring some magic. "Unless they can find ⁠some magic in the next 10 days, pray. Pray for me," Stroll said.

During the race, Alonso was seen doing something rare in modern F1, taking his hands off wheel - a more common sight in long races like Le Mans 24.

"It was difficult, we found more vibrations than any other session of the weekend," Alonso said about the move. "Physically, I could not continue much longer. It was not a nice feeling."

What next for Aston Martin in the season?

The upcoming Japanese Grand Prix is going to be the last for the next five weeks after the race with cancellations of Saudi and Bahrain Grand Prix. Both the races in the Middle East have been called off because of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, which has left the entire Gulf region volatile.