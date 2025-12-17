/IPL 2026 Auction: Here's all you need to know about updated Delhi Capitals squad, purchases and other key details

Delhi Capitals invested heavily in the Indian Premier League auctions as they look to capture their maiden title in the 2026 season. The IPL 2026 auctions held in Abu Dhabi saw Delhi invest heavily in top international talents like David Miller, Ben Duckett, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi and others. Overall Delhi Capitals team looks ready and with top talents like KL Rahul and Axar Patel already present in the side, Delhi could be the dark horses to win the IPL 2026 title.

The most interesting of Delhi Capitals’ purchases was Auqib Dar, who plays for Jammu and Kashmir in the domestic circuit. Having started with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, the Delhi Capitals faced stern competition to acquire the services of Auqib. Having spent Rs 8.40 crore, the player was sold for 28 times his base price, sending celebratory waves in Baramulla and the rest of Jammu and Kashmir. Nabi’s family was seen celebrating on musical themes while sweets were also distributed in his locality.\

The 29-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir has been in impressive form in the domestic circuit, recently picking up 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate under eight in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Players bought in IPL 2026 auctions by Delhi Capitals

David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

DC Purse Remaining:Rs. 35 lakhs

DC Player Slots Remaining:0

DC Overseas Player Slots Remaining:0

DC Retained Players List

Nitish Rana (traded from Rajasthan Royals), Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 full squad

Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.