/IPL 2026 auction: Who is Auqib Nabi Dar? J&K all-rounder bags whopping $924K deal from Delhi Capitals

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi is slowly making a strong mark in Indian cricket. The right-arm pacer has caught attention after Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (Dec 16) bought him for a huge bid of $924K (INR 8.40 crore), making him as one of the costliest buys at the IPL 2026 mini auction in UAE. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, Nabi is going to be the key factor for DC in the upcoming IPL season.

Nabi has enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 season. He has taken 15 wickets so far in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the Ranji Trophy as well, he stood out as the only fast bowler among the top five wicket-takers in the first half of the season.

Who is Auqib Nabi Dar?

Auqib Nabi Dar, born on Nov 4, 1996 in Baramulla, is a professional Indian cricketer who plays for Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket. He made his List A debut in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on September 23, 2018. His T20 debut came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 11, 2019. He further made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy on January 3, 2020.

Auqib Nabi's performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025

Aquib Nabi had a very strong tournament in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. He took 15 wickets in seven matches, and one of his best performances included taking four wickets in a match against Bihar at Eden Gardens.