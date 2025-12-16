/IPL 2026 auction: Meet Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma - sold for 47 times of base price INR 30 lakh, bought by CSK

Prashant Veer is a 20-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh. He has impressed everyone with his performances in domestic cricket and was rewarded at the IPL 2026 auction, as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought him for a huge bid of $1.5 mn (INR 14.20 crore). CSK faced competition from Rajasthan Royals early in the bidding and from later on from Sunrisers Hyderabad, but they eventually secured Veer in the end. This deal made him the most expensive uncapped player ever in IPL auction history.

Veer’s recent form shows how fast he has progressed. In the last few weeks, he travelled between Mumbai and Kolkata, playing six matches in seven days across the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Uttar Pradesh Under-23 matches.

Veer will be playing in the IPL for the first time. After shining in the UP T20 League for Noida Super Kings, he is seen as a future replacement for Ravindra Jadeja at CSK.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kartik Sharma joins CSK

Kartik Sharma was also bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. The Rajasthan player is known for his powerful hitting and finishing skills. So far, in 12 T20 matches, Sharma has scored 334 runs at a strike rate of 164, including 28 sixes. His aggressive batting played a key role in Rajasthan’s strong showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.