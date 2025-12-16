Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /IPL 2026 auction: Cameron Green becomes IPL's most expensive overseas player at THIS cost

IPL 2026 auction: Cameron Green becomes IPL's most expensive overseas player at THIS cost

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 15:28 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 15:28 IST
IPL 2026 auction: Cameron Green becomes IPL's most expensive overseas player at THIS cost

Cameron Green Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

With this signing, Green becomes the most expensive overseas player ever bought at an IPL auction. 

The IPL 2026 mini auction is currently underway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with all franchises keen to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green created history on Tuesday (Dec 16), when Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for $2.76 mn (INR 25.20 crore). This made Green the most expensive overseas player ever bought at an IPL auction. His price went past the previous record of INR 24.75 crore, which KKR had paid for Mitchell Starc at the IPL 2024 auction.

However, Green will receive only INR 18 crore as per the new BCCI rules for foreigners, the rest INR 7.20 crore will be used towards players welfare.

More to Follow…

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics