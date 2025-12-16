/IPL 2026 auction: Cameron Green becomes IPL's most expensive overseas player at THIS cost

The IPL 2026 mini auction is currently underway at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with all franchises keen to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green created history on Tuesday (Dec 16), when Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for $2.76 mn (INR 25.20 crore). This made Green the most expensive overseas player ever bought at an IPL auction. His price went past the previous record of INR 24.75 crore, which KKR had paid for Mitchell Starc at the IPL 2024 auction.