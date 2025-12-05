Two IPL teams in Google's most searched sports teams of 2025 and none have won a single title

The year 2025 is coming to end and search engine giant Google has started rolling out its annual top searches. Google shares top searches across various categories and genres ranging from news to international relations, sports to entertainment, athletes to events and more. Among all the categories, a list of most searched sports teams of the year is also released and in 2025, two Indian Premier League (IPL) teams feature in top five. The interesting thing, however, is both the teams have never won an IPL title in their history despite being part of the tournament since maiden season in 2008.

Top 5 most searched sports teams on Google

Among the top 5 teams, top two are football clubs - Paris Saint Germain from France's Ligue 1 and S.L Benfica from Portugal's top tier football league. The third team is the USA's Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise Toronto Blue Jays - they are the runners up of 2025 World Series which explains their ranking on most searched teams.

The next two in top five are two IPL teams - Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Both the teams have never won single IPL title but Punjab Kings did reach the IPL 2025 final under new skipper Shreyas Iyer before losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final who won their maiden title in 2025.

There are two more IPL teams in the next five searches - Gujarat Titans at six and Lucknow Super Giants at seven. The next two teams belong to NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder on number eight and Indiana Pacers on number nine while MLB's Seattle Mariners complete the top 10 list of most searched sports teams in 2025 on Google.