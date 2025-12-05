/'He is telling himself...,' Ravi Ashwin on Kohli's fiery celebrations after consecutive ODI tons

Ever since Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on May 12, 2025, questions started to come up if he'll be able to play in ODIs with at same intensity as he's known for. Kohli's first two ODIs after announcing retirement were in Australia and he got out on duck in both the matches. In the next three matches played though, Kohli answered all the questions with some style. He first scored a fifty in final match of the three-ODI series in Australia then scored two back-to-back tons the first two matches of the ongoing three-match series in India against South Africa.
Ravi Ashwin on Kohli's back-to-back ton celebrations
“He looks in a good space. Looks like he had good practice. His mind is in good space. He has scored two centuries. He is telling not the world. He is telling himself. You doubted me. I did it. I have got in me and that is what I saw when he celebrated,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.
The comments come amid Kohli's aggressive and iconic celebration after his consecutive centuries. After completing the hundreds, Kohli had jumped high and punched the air while letting out a roar, reminding fans and teammates of prime Kohli of past.
Kohli--mania grips Vizag for third ODI
The ongoing India vs South Africa will see the series decided being played on Saturday (Dec 6) in Vizag and Kohli's twin centuries have made the fans go crazy for tickets. As per reports, the ticket sales picked up only after Kohli scored his second consecutive century in Raipur in the second ODI after hitting the first one in Ranchi ODI. The fans in Vizag are now hoping for 'vintage Kohli' to come up with another fine performance as India look for ODI series win after losing the two-Test series 0-2.