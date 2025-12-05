/'He is telling himself...,' Ravi Ashwin on Kohli's fiery celebrations after consecutive ODI tons

Ever since Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on May 12, 2025, questions started to come up if he'll be able to play in ODIs with at same intensity as he's known for. Kohli's first two ODIs after announcing retirement were in Australia and he got out on duck in both the matches. In the next three matches played though, Kohli answered all the questions with some style. He first scored a fifty in final match of the three-ODI series in Australia then scored two back-to-back tons the first two matches of the ongoing three-match series in India against South Africa.

Ravi Ashwin on Kohli's back-to-back ton celebrations

“He looks in a good space. Looks like he had good practice. His mind is in good space. He has scored two centuries. He is telling not the world. He is telling himself. You doubted me. I did it. I have got in me and that is what I saw when he celebrated,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

The comments come amid Kohli's aggressive and iconic celebration after his consecutive centuries. After completing the hundreds, Kohli had jumped high and punched the air while letting out a roar, reminding fans and teammates of prime Kohli of past.

Kohli--mania grips Vizag for third ODI