The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) stage was set on fire on Tuesday (April 8) after Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya wreaked havoc at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In a sensational knock, the young batter scored 103 off 42 deliveries and became the Indian with the second-fastest hundred in IPL history. So who is Priyansh Arya and where did his career begin?

Priyansh Arya profile as he stars in PBKS vs CSK

Priyansh Arya, 24, started his career in the streets of India’s National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi before making rounds in domestic competitions. He is trained by Sanjay Bhardwaj, one of the prominent names in domestic cricket in India and Delhi. A left-hand batter and right-arm bowler, Priyansh posed good batting skills and showed glimpses of fellow Delhi batter and World Cup winner Virender Sehwag. His attacking style of batting attracted interest from various franchises during the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) in 2024.

He was picked by South Delhi Superstarz in the DPL 2024 edition making waves and was the Player of the Tournament. Playing against North Delhi Strikers in the DPL edition he scored 120 off 50 as he made headlines. In the exact match, he scored six sixes in an over, attracting interest from several franchises in the IPL 2025 auctions.

During the auctions, he was sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping INR 38 million ($440,000) despite interest from other franchises.

The decision paid off for PBKS as he completed his hundred in 39 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings. He also scored 47 off 23 on his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans on Mar 25. His latest innings against CSK, however, has seen Priyansh make headlines in the Indian Premier League.