Sehwag questions BCCI’s double standards in punishing players, picks out Dhoni’s, Kohli’s instances in Digvesh Rathi’s defence

Former India batter Virender Sehwag questioned BCCI’s double standards in punishing players over similar offences over time. Sehwag pointed out how certain top cricketers, including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, have escaped suspensions for breaching IPL’s code of conduct before, while the apex body has charged someone new like LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi for a celebration.

All unfolded during the LSG vs SRH game in IPL 2025 when, after dismissing centurion Abhishek Sharma, caught in the deep, Digvesh gave him a fiery send-off, adding up his ‘notebook celebration’ that made things worse. As he began celebrating, Abhishek confronted him, leading to a verbal brawl. The on-field umpires and LSG players had to rush in to separate the two, with the BCCI and IPL taking strict actions against both.

While the IPL fined Abhishek for his loud reaction to Digvesh’s celebration, further slapping him with demerit points, they suspended the leg-spinner for a game. That, however, happened because the LSG spinner had already collected a few demerits points (five) this season, particularly for his notebook celebration.



"I thought that the ban was a bit harsh. The boy is playing in his first year in the IPL. MS Dhoni had barged into the ground; he was not banned then. Virat Kohli has spoken to umpires in that tone, who knows how many times, he was also not banned. So, Digvesh Rathi could have been spared, because he is a young player, just coming into the scene, could have let that one go," Sehwag said, speaking on Cricbuzz.

The instances



During a game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2019 in Jaipur, Dhoni barred into the ground midway into the game, leading to tense chats between the players and officials. Although none of the players picked in the XI, dismissed or yet to bat, were and are allowed to enter the ground anytime during the match, Dhoni got away with a minute punishment.



On the other hand, Virat has had his share of verbal brawls with several players and even match officials during his IPL career but never faced a suspension for the same.



Meanwhile, LSG is knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoff race, finishing seventh on the points table with six wins and eight losses in 14 contested matches.