‘It got me so angry’: AB de Villiers lashes out at TV commentators for ‘negative remarks’ on RCB’s bowling against LSG

TV commentators have left AB de Villiers angry and unhappy with their negative remarks on his former IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) bowling against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) this season. RCB conceded 227 runs in the first innings in their last league game in Lucknow, with LSG captain Rishabh Pant hitting a maiden hundred for his new team; the visitors, however, completed the run chase - their highest-successful and won the game, sealing the Qualifier 1 spot.

In Josh Hazlewood’s absence, who missed a few games leading up to the playoffs due to a shoulder niggle, RCB bowlers faced flak both on the field and off it. While Pant punished them with his almost-match-winning 118* off 61 balls, the commentators criticised the bowling attack throughout the 20 overs.

Meanwhile, despite the win and inching closer to realising their dream of winning an IPL title, RCB’s legend and former batting giant wasn’t happy with how the commentators called out the game. Speaking his heart out on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers urged the TV commentators to remain neutral in their stance on any team.



“I listened to the commentators last night, and honestly, it got me so angry,” AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.



“They were so negative when we were bowling. They kept saying, ‘RCB’s bowling is under pressure. They don’t look like they’re going to manage it. Once again, an in-form team is starting to lose momentum.’ But what about this- maybe it was just a really good batting wicket, guys? To all you very clever and sharp commentators out there, how about considering the possibility that it was an excellent surface for batting?” he continued.

Commentators set the narratives



AB de Villiers said the commentators sometimes stick to a narrative.



Backing his team’s bowling that leaked over 220 runs, AB de Villiers said perhaps the wicket played well and should it have been a tricky surface, Rishabh wouldn’t have scored a hundred as he did on this.



“They went on about how RCB’s bowling unit was once again in poor form. As I watched the match, I thought that sometimes commentators get fixated on a narrative. Yes, RCB have never won a title, but it’s lazy to keep saying, ‘Here we go again. The bowlers are failing, they’re useless,’ without properly analysing what’s happening on the field. Rishabh Pant is not going to score 118 off 60-odd balls on a tricky, very difficult pitch. All the LSG batters were fluent out there.



“Yes, there was some poor bowling at times. But ultimately, one must look at the bigger picture- 227 runs on a wicket that typically doesn’t support such batting suggests it was simply a very good surface. RCB were still in the contest; they weren’t blown away, and they proved that,” he added.