Qualifier 1: Arshdeep Singh urges ‘Punjabis’ to support PBKS in chasing their IPL dream

India and Punjab Kings (PBKS) seamer Arshdeep Singh has urged all Punjabis to support their IPL franchise in helping them chase their dream of winning an IPL title. Arshdeep’s PBKS topped the IPL 2025 points table with nine wins from 14 contested matches and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

PBKS sealed their Qualifier 1 ticket and will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a top-of-the-line clash on Thursday (May 29) in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Unlike previous seasons, where Punjab languished in the second half of the table, sometimes narrowly missing out on the top-four spot, they stamped their authority this time under the new leadership.

With Ricky Ponting as the new head coach and Shreyas Iyer as the skipper, Punjab unlocked their beast mode this season, looking strong to put its hands on an IPL trophy for the first time. For them to reach the IPL 2025 final, they must utilise their home advantage against the RCB and beat them; however, should they lose, they will get another chance to reach the summit clash in Qualifier 2.

Arshdeep’s message for fans



Punjab is closing in on winning their maiden IPL title, a monumental feat for any team, and it’s not possible without their fans’ support.



Meanwhile, Arshdeep replied to one of the fans on Snapchat, thanking the person, who happened to be a non-Punjabi and staying afar, for backing PBKS in the playoffs. While he acknowledged it, he also urged all Punjabis to back the team.



Picking on those homegrown fans who support other teams outside of Punjab Kings, Arshdeep asked them to come together and back his team in the Qualifier 1 and later in the mega final, should they qualify.



“Thank you for supporting us. You’re not Punjabi, but you’re still supporting Punjab, whereas there are a lot of people who don’t support Punjab and have different favourite teams. I would like to urge them to support Punjab, their state, their team, and come in big numbers to see us win,” Arshdeep responded to a fan.



Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal’s return to the playing XI will boost Punjab’s confidence heading into the Qualifier 1. Though he returns from a wrist injury, for which he had to miss a couple of games, Punjab would miss its overseas all-rounder Marco Jansen, who returned home to prepare for the WTC Final against Australia.