Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with just two wins from eight contested matches, but their captain, MS Dhoni, hasn’t lost hope of a miraculous turnaround this season. During the away Mumbai Indians (MI) game at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, CSK never looked in the game, going down by an embarrassing nine wickets.

Dhoni feels CSK must win the remaining six matches to give themselves any chance of an IPL 2025 playoff berth and pick their best XI for the next season. Dhoni said CSK will take each game at a time without thinking too much about the future, but should they fumble their quest this edition, they would aim to set the base for the coming season.

"With all the games in front of us that we are supposed to win, we will just take it one game at a time," Dhoni said after the match. "And if we lose a few, what will be important for us [is] to get the right combination for next year. We don't want too many players getting changed. So I think what will be important is to try and qualify. But if not, get a secured eleven for the next year and come back strong."

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, 44, addressed his retirement rumours ahead of the 18th edition, saying his body will decide his future in the cash-rich league. With him thinking about preparing the best XI from the current squad for the next season, the chances of him retaining his place increase.

Fleming, too, is optimistic

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also addressed the team’s dismal performances this season, saying it’s not easy to keep everyone motivated after such outcomes. However, like MS Dhoni, he is also not losing hope of turning the tables around this time, saying they are sure the opportunities will come in IPL 2025.

"It's hard, really. It's not when you're playing well below par to get enthusiastic about staying in the competition, but that's what we must do, and yes, there will be an opportunity. Nothing will be wasted during this tournament. We look back at other tournaments that haven't gone our way, and some of the work we have done at the back end of tournaments have set us up for wins in the following year,” Fleming said during the post-match presser.

Meanwhile, CSK’s next game is against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home next Friday (Apr 25).

