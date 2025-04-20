MS Dhoni’s return to his fortress at the Wankhede Stadium turned horror for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Mumbai Indians thrashed the visitors by nine wickets, winning their fourth game in IPL 2025. Mumbai climbed to the sixth spot on the points table with four wins in eight contested matches, while CSK remained at the bottom with six losses thus far this edition. Indian pair Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav completed respective fifties during the chase.

Advertisment

A perfect way to wrap a dominant victory and seal back-to-back home wins 💙@mipaltan sign off tonight by winning round 2⃣ against their arch rival 🥳



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/v2k7Y5tg2Q#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/u2BDXfHpXJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2025

Mumbai Indians won the toss and, as it should be, decided to bowl first, considering the dew factor at the venue. Down on confidence, CSK lost their man in form, Rachin Ravindra, in the fourth over, with two rookie batters, including a debutant, Ayush Mhatre, and his partner Shaik Rasheed, beginning the rebuilding work.

Also read | IPL 2025: Kohli, Krunal power RCB to beat Punjab Kings in return leg, enter top three

Advertisment

Mhatre impressed one and all on his IPL debut, smashing Ashwani Kumar for four and two sixes before opening his arms against Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult.

𝙁𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙁𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙩 🤩



How about that for a start 🔥



Ayush Mhatre's #TATAIPL career is up and away in some fashion 💛#CSK 52/1 after 6 overs.



Updates ▶ https://t.co/v2k7Y5sIdi#MIvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/UVvmdWotvY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2025

After adding 41 for the second wicket, he got out to Chahar on 32 off just 15 balls. MI’s ace spinner Mitchell Santner removed Rasheed in the next over, putting CSK’s back against the wall.

Advertisment

The left-handed pair of Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja picked up the run rate, with Dube taking on the bowlers. Just after completing his fifty, premier MI seamer Jasprit Bumrah removed him before accounting for CSK captain and batting great MS Dhoni, caught at the deep on four.

Not easy to hit him away 🙅‍



Jasprit Bumrah is his name 😎



And it's the big wicket of MS Dhoni ☝



Updates ▶ https://t.co/v2k7Y5sIdi#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/xYzkipqEHE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Jadeja completed his fifty in the last over, helping CSK put up 176 for five.

No stopping MI

Since winning their last game against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians look and play like a different team. And what’s best? Rohit Sharma is back to form!

The veteran opener looked like his old self, taking all bowlers to the cleaners. He smashed sixes for fun against CSK bowlers, with Suryakumar Yadav tormenting them with utter disdain, mainly their premier spinner, Noor Ahmed.

The pair added 114 runs for the second wicket, with SKY hitting an unbeaten 68 off 30 balls, including five sixes and six fours. On the other hand, Rohit remained not out on 76 off 45 balls, bashing six massive sixes and four boundaries.

MI completed the chase in the 16th over.