IPL 2024 Auction - Full list of players retained and released by SunRisers Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad was the bottom-most team on the points table last season, with just four wins from 14 league matches. Despite signing some emerging and established names in T20 cricket, the Orange army suffered a dismal fate in IPL 2023.

Considering Sunday (Nov 26) is the deadline for all teams to list their retained and released players, SRH is running out of time to plan their tactics for the upcoming season.

The IPL 2024 mini-auction is just around the corner, and SunRisers Hyderabad’s think tank must dig in deep to scout and bid for players better suited for their style of play.

Although after Kane Williamson’s departure, South Africa’s Aiden Markram was named the captain, the side’s performance was still in shambles.

With a lot at stake, the SRH might consider releasing around half a dozen players and enter the mini-auction scheduled on Tuesday (Dec 19) in Dubai with the pocket full.

From the top order to the bowling department, SRH must take some brave calls if they were to switch fortunes in the 17th edition.

On Saturday, in the third trade of the season, SRH let go of Mayank Dagar and got Shahbaz Ahmed in return from the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here is the probable list of players that could be released by the SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Kartik Tyagi

T Natarajan

Harry Brook

Mayank Agarwal

Akeal Hosein

Mayank Dagar (Traded to RCB)

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Adil Rashid

Samarth Vyas

Here is the list of players SRH could retain ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Sanvir Singh

Upendra Singh Yadav

Abdul Samad

Umran Malik

Washington Sundar

Rahul Tripathi

Abhishek Sharma

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Aiden Markram (c)

Marco Jansen

Glenn Phillips

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Mayank Markande

Vivrant Sharma

Anmolpreet Singh