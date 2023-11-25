IPL 2024 Auction - Full list of players retained and released by SunRisers Hyderabad
The IPL 2024 mini-auction is just around the corner, and SunRisers Hyderabad’s think tank must dig in deep to scout and bid for players better suited for their style of play.
SunRisers Hyderabad was the bottom-most team on the points table last season, with just four wins from 14 league matches. Despite signing some emerging and established names in T20 cricket, the Orange army suffered a dismal fate in IPL 2023.
Considering Sunday (Nov 26) is the deadline for all teams to list their retained and released players, SRH is running out of time to plan their tactics for the upcoming season.
Although after Kane Williamson’s departure, South Africa’s Aiden Markram was named the captain, the side’s performance was still in shambles.
With a lot at stake, the SRH might consider releasing around half a dozen players and enter the mini-auction scheduled on Tuesday (Dec 19) in Dubai with the pocket full.
From the top order to the bowling department, SRH must take some brave calls if they were to switch fortunes in the 17th edition.
On Saturday, in the third trade of the season, SRH let go of Mayank Dagar and got Shahbaz Ahmed in return from the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Here is the probable list of players that could be released by the SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –
- Kartik Tyagi
- T Natarajan
- Harry Brook
- Mayank Agarwal
- Akeal Hosein
- Mayank Dagar (Traded to RCB)
- Nitish Kumar Reddy
- Adil Rashid
- Samarth Vyas
Here is the list of players SRH could retain ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –
- Sanvir Singh
- Upendra Singh Yadav
- Abdul Samad
- Umran Malik
- Washington Sundar
- Rahul Tripathi
- Abhishek Sharma
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Aiden Markram (c)
- Marco Jansen
- Glenn Phillips
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
- Mayank Markande
- Vivrant Sharma
- Anmolpreet Singh
Meanwhile, the final list will be updated on Sunday (Nov 26).