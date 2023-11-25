IPL 2024 Auction - Full list of players retained and released by Rajasthan Royals

The inaugural winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR), is another star-studded team in the tournament. Led by keeper-batter Sanju Samson, RR made it to the finals last season, and with several match-winners in the squad, they have the potential to fight for their second IPL trophy come the 17th edition.

Finishing fifth in IPL 2023 and failing to qualify for the playoffs would further boost the RR franchise to make the best bids at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. With all eyes on the D-Day, scheduled in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19), Rajasthan Royals’ think tank will have a lot of homework to do.

RR also became the first team to complete a trade ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, with batter Devdutt Padikkal joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while their seamer Avesh Khan coming into the Rajasthan-based franchise.

Meanwhile, RR is set to retain the core but would let go of players who either failed to leave a mark last season or don’t fit in their setup moving forward. Outside of Padikkal, who didn't get regular games in the IPL 2023 due to overcrowded top-order, RR might let go of some top foreign names, including Joe Root and Jason Holder.

Besides, the Indian spin-bowling pair of KC Cariappa and Murugan Ashwin could also be released.

Here is the probable list of players RR could release ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Devdutt Padikkal (Traded to LSG)

Joe Root

Jason Holder

KC Cariappa

Murugan Ashwin

Here is the probable list of players RR could retain ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shimron Hetmyer

Sanju Samson (c&wk)

Jos Buttler (wk)

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Kuldip Yadav

Navdeep Saini

Kuldeep Sen

Obed McCoy

Yuzvendra Chahal

Trent Boult

Riyan Parag

Ravichandran Ashwin

Donovan Ferreira

Kunal Rathore

Adam Zampa

KM Asif

Akash Vashisht

Abdul Basith

Sandeep Sharma

Avesh Khan (Traded from LSG)