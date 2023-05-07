IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha wreaks havoc against LSG, to bring fastest fifty of season for GT
Wriddhiman Saha brought up his 12th fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the defending champions searched for another win that could see them close in on a place in the playoffs.
Gujarat Titans’ Wriddhiman Saha was seen in excellent touch on Sunday, May 7 afternoon after wreaking havoc at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Saha, scored the fastest fifty of the season by a GT player and along with Shubman Gill gave a great start to the league leaders in their own backyard.
FIFTY for Wriddhiman Saha 🙌🙌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023
A well made half-century by Saha off just 20 deliveries.
His 12th in IPL.
Live - https://t.co/DEuRiNeIOF #TATAIPL #GTvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/RQZ7ZLGlrn
