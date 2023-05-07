IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha wreaks havoc against LSG, to bring fastest fifty of season for GT

Gujarat Titans’ Wriddhiman Saha was seen in excellent touch on Sunday, May 7 afternoon after wreaking havoc at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Saha, scored the fastest fifty of the season by a GT player and along with Shubman Gill gave a great start to the league leaders in their own backyard.

More to Follow…