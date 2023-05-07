IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar slams MI skipper Rohit for playing rash shot against CSK, wants him to take break

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar slammed Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for playing a rash out during match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings. Rohit got out for suck with Mumbai already two down while trying to play a scoop shot.

“It just doesn’t seem as if he is in the game. I may be completely wrong, but the shot he played wasn’t a captain’s shot. A captain repairs the innings knowing that the team is in trouble, plays a decent knock and gets the team to a good total. Two wickets gone for not too many in the power-play and you are not in form," told Gavaskar to Star Sports.

Notably, Rohit had also recorded a duck in the previous game as well and with his latest score of zero against Chennai, he became the player with most ducks in the history of IPL with 16 ducks.

“If you are in form, I still understand the scoop shot, but it’s a huge shot when you have got two ducks in the previous game. So, you want to play and get yourself off the mark, get some circulation in the legs, running quick ones and twos and then go for the big ones. Maybe, he is preoccupied and maybe a little break would do him good. But it’s for him and the MI team management to take a call,” added Gavaskar.

The former India skipper also opined that Rohit should take a break from IPL for some matches and come back refreshed for the World Test Championship Final to be played against Australia in England from June 7, 2023.

"I would say that Rohit should maybe take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship Final. He can come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself," Gavaskar said after CSK's six-wicket win over Mumbai at Chepauk.

