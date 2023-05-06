IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit Sharma gets out on 0 vs CSK, tops list of players with most ducks - WATCH

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, during match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings, recorded his 16th duck in the IPL history - the most by any batsman. Rohit got out in third over for a three-ball duck to get the unwanted record.

Rohit, on the fifth ball of the third over, tried to be cheeky while wanting to scoop Deepak Chahar over fine-leg but ended up hitting it towards short third-man where Ravindra Jadeja took a simple catch. This was Chahar's second wicket in the over after already dismissing Ishan Kishan on the second ball of the over. Watch Rohit's wicket here:

Rohit eclipsed Sunil Narine to top the list of players with most ducks in IPL history. MI skipper now has 16 ducks in 237 IPL games with Sunil Narine at second place, having recorded 15 ducks in 158 games. Mandeep Singh comes third with 15 ducks in 111 matches while Dinesh Karthik also having same number of ducks, 15, in 238 matches. Ambati Rayudu rounds up top five with 14 ducks in 198 matches.