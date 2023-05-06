IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit Sharma gets out on 0 vs CSK, tops list of players with most ducks - WATCH
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, during match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings, recorded his 16th duck in the IPL history - the most by any batsman. Rohit got out in third over for a three-ball duck to get the unwanted record.
Rohit, on the fifth ball of the third over, tried to be cheeky while wanting to scoop Deepak Chahar over fine-leg but ended up hitting it towards short third-man where Ravindra Jadeja took a simple catch. This was Chahar's second wicket in the over after already dismissing Ishan Kishan on the second ball of the over. Watch Rohit's wicket here:
👉MSD comes up to the stumps 😎— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023
👉Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot
👉@imjadeja takes the catch 🙌
Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7
Rohit eclipsed Sunil Narine to top the list of players with most ducks in IPL history. MI skipper now has 16 ducks in 237 IPL games with Sunil Narine at second place, having recorded 15 ducks in 158 games. Mandeep Singh comes third with 15 ducks in 111 matches while Dinesh Karthik also having same number of ducks, 15, in 238 matches. Ambati Rayudu rounds up top five with 14 ducks in 198 matches.
Earlier, batting first after losing the toss, Mumbai started with a different opening pair with Australian all-rounder Cameron Green coming alongside Ishan Kishan instead of MI skipper Rohit Sharma. The move, however, backfired badly as CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande shattered Green's stump on the fifth ball of his first and innings' second over. Green could score only six runs as an opener.
After the fall of three wicket inside three overs, Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera - who was promoted up the order, added 55 runs for the fourth wicket before Jadeja castled Surya with a peach of a delivery. Yadav scored 22-ball 26 before getting out.
For Mumbai, Tilak Varma - their one of the best batsmen this season - didn't feature in the eleven with an injury, informed skipper Rohit at the toss. Tristan Stubbs replaced Varma in the eleven.
