IPL 2023: CSK take three quick wickets against Mumbai, Rohit gets out for another duck - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings took three quick wickets to left Mumbai reeling three down for just 16 runs inside three overs in match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Batting first after losing the toss, Mumbai started with a different opening pair with Australian all-rounder Cameron Green coming alongside Ishan Kishan instead of MI skipper Rohit Sharma. The move, however, backfired badly as CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande shattered Green's stump on the fifth ball of his first and innings' second over. Green could score only six runs as an opener.

Deepak Chahar then bowled a double-wicket over next up, sending both Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma back in the pavilion. On the second ball of the third over, Ishan tried to whack Chahar over mid-wicket but the ball ballooned and Maheesh Theekshana took a brave catch as the ball had spent an eternity in the air before coming down.

Two balls later, Rohit tried to be cheeky while wanting to scoop the ball over fine-leg but ended up hitting it towards short third-man where Ravindra Jadeja took a simple catch. Kishan, who had scored a brilliant 41-ball 75 in the last match against Punjab Kings, scored only seven runs off nine balls while Rohit could not open the account and was dismissed for duck. Watch Rohit's wicket here:

Suryakumar Yadav then joined forced with uncapped Nehal Wadhera - who was promoted up the order, and the duo saw off remaining overs of the powerplay. The batsmen added 20 runs 3.1 runs as Mumbai's scored read 34/3 after the end of six overs.