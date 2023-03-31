IPL 2023: Who will clinch the 16th edition? List of winners from 2008-2022
IPL 2023: Ahead of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league, here's a list of winners from 2008 to 2022 -
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad in some time. The opening game will see the IPL 2022 winners Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the new season, which will mark the return of the home-and-away format.
Ahead of the first ball of the IPL 2023 edition, here's a look at the winners from 2008 to 2022 -
|Year
|Winner
|Runners-up
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2022
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
The IPL came into the picture in 2008 which saw Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) clinch the title, beating the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Since then, RR have not won the title, coming close in 2022 edition where they lost the final. CSK, on the other hand, won the championship in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. They have lost five finals so far, in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise, winning five trophies (in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have clinched the title in 2012 and 2014 while they lost the 2021 summit clash to CSK. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers -- both Hyderabad-based teams -- and GT have won the IPL once.
Will GT defend their title in IPL 2023? Will we see a new champion this time around? Only time will tell...