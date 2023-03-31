IPL 2023: Who will clinch the 16th edition? List of winners from 2008-2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad in some time. The opening game will see the IPL 2022 winners Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the new season, which will mark the return of the home-and-away format.

Ahead of the first ball of the IPL 2023 edition, here's a look at the winners from 2008 to 2022 -

Year Winner Runners-up 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals

The IPL came into the picture in 2008 which saw Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) clinch the title, beating the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Since then, RR have not won the title, coming close in 2022 edition where they lost the final. CSK, on the other hand, won the championship in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. They have lost five finals so far, in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise, winning five trophies (in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have clinched the title in 2012 and 2014 while they lost the 2021 summit clash to CSK. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers -- both Hyderabad-based teams -- and GT have won the IPL once.