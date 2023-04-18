IPL 2023: 'What can I do...:' MS Dhoni on onslaught by RCB's du Plessis and Maxwell vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings won the run-fest against Royal Challengers Bangalore by barest of margins despite scoring a mammoth 226/6 in their 20 overs. From RCB, skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored a fifty each and added 126 runs for the third wicket and brought them back in the game.

Speaking on the onslaught by RCB duo, CSK skipper MS Dhoni, at the post-match presentation, said, "Whenever you score 220, the batsmen have to keep on hitting. It's a matter of few overs in the middle. If Faf and Maxi had continued, they'd have won by the 18th over, so you need to get engrossed with the process, know what is the bowling change, what can I do from which end, what is really happening, if something has really changed."

"I can see it better from close by, so I can know if there is deflection off the wicket for the spinners or quicks. I am always involved in what needs to be done. If I can provide bowlers a good field and give nice suggestions, that's a win for me," MSD added.

Notably, after Maxwell and du Plessis got out in span of 18 runs, RCB's innings wobbled and could not find any footing despite Dinesh Karthik's 14-ball 28. Bangalore, playing at their home ground, eventually managed 218/8 in 20 overs, and lost the match by eight runs.

Earlier, CSK batted first and had a quiet start with Ruturaj Gaikwad getting out cheaply for a team score of 16 runs. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, however, played defining knocks of 45-ball 83 and 27-ball 52, respectively as CSK managed 226/6 in their 20 overs.

Apart from Conway and Dube, Ajinkya Rahane also smacked 20-ball 37 while Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja played cameos of 14, 19 and 10 runs, respectively, to lift CSK up. For RCB, each bowler took a wicket with Mohammed Siraj being the most economical one, giving away just 30 runs in his four overs.

